Where to stargaze near Glasgow as Dark Sky Week approaches in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Dark Sky Week approaches (21–28 April), and with April celebrated globally as Astronomy Month, there’s no better time to step outside and lose yourself in the beauty of the night sky.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home to the UK’s first Dark Sky Park and Europe’s first Dark Sky Town, Scotland stands out with some of the darkest and most awe-inspiring night skies in Europe. Its northern latitude and low levels of light pollution make it one of the best places to experience dark skies.

Whether you’re just getting into stargazing or have been scanning the skies for years, Scotland’s dark skies offer the perfect chance to slow down, look up, and experience something truly special. To help you plan the ultimate celestial escape, VisitScotland has pulled together a list of stunning stargazing locations, along with charming, cosy places to stay. Perfect for winding down after an evening under the stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring is officially arriving in the Northern Hemisphere tonight, and stargazers have the perfect opportunity to witness the season's arrival by looking to the night sky. | Getty Images

Loch Venachar (near Glasgow)

Settled in the heart of the Trossachs, Loch Venachar is a breathtaking spot surrounded by wooded hills, well off the beaten track and far from the glare of city lights. Both the north and south shores are designated Dark Sky Discovery Sites, recognised for their minimal light pollution and excellent stargazing conditions.

The stillness of the loch and the lack of light pollution make it a brilliant place to watch the night sky. Imagine being there on a clear evening - stars reflecting on the water and constellations stretching right across the horizon. It’s the kind of view that makes you pause, take a breath, and just enjoy the stillness.

Where to stay

Loch Venachar Lodges, near Callander: These sleek black timber lodges are surrounded by silence and stars, with private decks and stunning loch views.

Tomintoul and Glenlivet, Cairngorms Dark Sky Park

Located in the northeast of the Cairngorms National Park, the area around Tomintoul and Glenlivet is one of the UK’s most celebrated dark sky spots. Here, the skies are exceptionally clear, and the surrounding mountains shield the area from light pollution, creating ideal conditions for stargazing. With regular events hosted by the Cairngorms Astronomy Group, it’s a fantastic destination for anyone keen to learn more about the stars or simply enjoy the stillness of the night.

Where to stay

Howe of Torbeg, near Ballater: Set in a quiet glen, these glamping pods are ideal for those who want a mix of comfort and the wild outdoors.

Galloway Forest Park

Galloway Forest Park in Dumfries & Galloway is one of the best places in the country to experience the night sky at its most spectacular. As one of the UK’s first and most celebrated Dark Sky Parks, it offers some of the darkest, clearest skies in the country thanks to its forest and minimal light pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure to visit Moffat, which holds the unique title of being Europe’s first officially recognised Dark Sky Town, thanks in part to its special street lighting. The town's lighting has been specially designed to protect night sky visibility, making it a great base for astronomy and skywatching. By day, Moffat offers plenty to explore, from riverside strolls along the River Annan to more adventurous hikes into the surrounding hills.

Where to stay:

Buccleuch Arms Hotel: A historic inn in the heart of town with roaring fires, hearty food and easy access to some of the clearest skies in the country.

North Ronaldsay

North Ronaldsay, part of the Orkney Islands, has been officially recognised as a Dark Sky Island, and for good reason. With no street lighting and wide open horizons in every direction, the island offers truly uninterrupted views of the night sky. On clear nights, you can spot countless stars, trace the arc of the Milky Way, and if conditions are right, even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights dancing above the sea. The daylight hours are just as fun, with a chance to encounter the island’s renowned seaweed-munching sheep and explore the tallest land-based lighthouse in the UK.

Where to stay

North Ronaldsay Bird Observatory: Choose from guesthouse rooms or hostel dorms. The skies are breathtaking, and there's a warm welcome (and a licensed bar) waiting after nightfall.

Shetland

Unst, the northernmost inhabited island in the UK, is a truly special place for stargazing. With vast, open skies and almost no light interference, it offers some of the clearest views of stars, planets, and meteor showers you’ll find anywhere in Britain. The island’s remote location and wild beauty make it a dream for anyone looking to connect with the night sky.

One of Unst’s most unique features is the Sky Trail , a self-guided route that weaves together astronomy, local folklore, and the island’s rich history. Along the way, you’ll visit ancient Viking sites, take in dramatic coastal views, and even discover a musical bench that plays tunes as you admire the stars.

Where to stay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardiesfauld Hostel, Uyeasound: Overlooking the water, this peaceful hostel is great for night sky spotting and island exploring during the day.

Isle of Rum

If you're chasing the darkest skies and a real sense of escape, the Isle of Rum is a must visit. Recently named Scotland’s first International Dark Sky Sanctuary, it joins an elite group of just over 20 places around the world (and only one other in Europe) with this rare status. With no public lighting and only around 40 full-time residents, Rum’s night skies are free from light pollution, making it an unbeatable spot for stargazing. On clear nights, the stars feel close enough to touch!

Rum isn’t just magical at night. As a National Nature Reserve, it’s packed with wildlife and natural beauty. From red deer and golden eagles to rare plant species, there’s plenty to discover during the day before the stars steal the show at night.

Where to stay

Rum Bunkhouse: Sitting right on the shores of Loch Scresort, it’s a restful and welcoming base, perfect for soaking in the night sky.

For more inspiration on where to go stargazing, visit: https://www.visitscotland.com/things-to-do/landscapes-nature/dark-sky-parks-sites