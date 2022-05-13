The entry from Ukraine is being tipped as the winning song.

The Eurovision Song Contest finale will take place this weekend.

The contest sees millions of people tune in from all over the world. Many people use this time to throw watch parties and celebrate the contest with friends and family.

So where in Glasgow can you join in with the Eurovision festivities?

Here’s everything you need to know about the events happening in Glasgow.

What is the Eurovision Song contest?

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international songwriting competition organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union that represents primarily European countries.

The first contest was held on 24 May in 1956, in which the world saw seven nations participate. Now over 40 countries participate in the contest.

The contest is held in the country the previous winner represented. This year the contest will be held in Turin, Italy following on from Italian band Måneskin’s success at the 2021 contest. It is the first time in 31 years that the contest will be held in Italy.

When is the Eurovision Song contest final 2022?

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 May.

The event will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and other BBC channels. The coverage is set to begin at 8pm.

Graham Norton will return to present and commentate on the final for the BBC coverage.

Who is representing the UK this year?

Sam Ryder is the UK Eurovision 2022 entry (Photo: EBU/Corinne Cumming via Eurovision)

Sam Ryder will represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The singer who went viral on TikTok at the start of lockdown 2020 will be singing his track ‘Spaceman’.

Last year the UK did not receive a single vote, however, this year Ryder is the bookie’s second favourite to win the contest.

What events are happening in Glasgow?

Slay

Price: £5-8 per ticket

Eurovision fanatics and Glasgow drag superstars Rujazzle, CJ Banks and Chucky Bartolo.

There will be a showing on the Eurovision finale on a huge HD screen within the bar.

Fans will also be treated to drag performances of Eurovision classics, and commentary throughout the show.

Scorecards will also be available so everyone can play along. There will be costumes, contests and much more.

Doors open at 7pm and the show will commence at 7:30pm.

Entry requirements are ages 14+, and U18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Address: 24 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UL Website: Slay Glasgow

Delmonicas

Price: Free

Delmonicas will be hosting a screening of the highly anticipated event on Saturday evening.

You can book your spot to ensure you get a space in the popular bar to watch the show alongside some of the biggest Eurovision fans.

Address: 68 Virginia St, Glasgow G1 1TX Website: https://www.delmonicas.co.uk/

Hug and Pint

Price: Free

Hug and Pint will be screening the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night on their big screen.

The establishment advises that you book in advance as they expect it to be a usual busy Saturday night.