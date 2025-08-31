King & Conqueror will return with another episode on the BBC 📺

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC’s historical epic King & Conqueror continues this weekend.

James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lead the cast.

But who else is in the show?

The latest episode of King & Conqueror is set to air on BBC One tonight. Dramatising the events of 1066 it made its debut over the August bank holiday.

James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau play the key figures of Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy in the eight-part series. It also boasts plenty of other familiar faces that viewers will recognise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences were mixed on the first couple of episodes with complaints about the "inaccuracies" and the dark lighting. Find out more here.

Who is in the cast of King & Conqueror?

Lilja Jons/ BBC

For the epic drama about the pivotal events of 1066, the BBC has assembled quite the case. James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau play the rivals for the English throne, but they are not the only recognisable faces.

The full cast includes the following actors:

James Norton as Harold Godwinson

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William the Conqueror

Clémence Poésy as Matilda

Emily Beecham as Edith

Luther Ford as Tostig

Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern

Eddie Marsan as King Edward

Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma

Jean-Marc Barr as Henry I of France

Geoff Bell as Godwin

Elliot Cowan as Sweyn

Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild

Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward

Oliver Masucci as Baldwin

Clare Holman as Gytha

Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas

Joakim Nätterqvist as Thorolf

Elander Moore as Morcar

Indy Lewis as Margaret

Ines Asserson as Judith

Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada

Léo Legrand as Odo

Þorsteinn Bachmann as Baron of Brittany

Louise Kim Salter as Agnes

Speaking about the show, James Norton said: “We didn't want one hero or one villain, we wanted the audience to be split and we wanted people to sit on the sofa and have someone on Team Harold and someone on Team William.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I met President Emmanuel Macron recently at the event at the British Museum where the Bayeux Tapestry is being moved to, and I was very quick to reassure him that we had told the French story, the Norman story, with as little bias as possible.

“There are a lot of stories about William post the Battle of Hastings itself, and how he acted pretty monstrously, but there's no doubt that he had his own domestic space, his relationship with Matilda and his son. Nikolaj brought so much complexity to that role, and as a result, I think that the show feels balanced.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said: “It's such a compelling story about these two men who at first you think that could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship, and then it becomes something quite different.

“I didn't know anything about this history, and once I started doing my research and reading about it, I was really surprised by how different Europe looked back then and how the influence of the Normans, the Vikings, how great that was at that time. I love history, I find it very interesting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “On the surface, it's a very macho world with men trying to claim what's theirs and reach their objectives through violence and war. It's important that you don't get caught up in that too much. It has to be grounded in a reality, the emotional stakes have to be real. Mike [lead writer] did a great job of finding these moments where you get behind what might be a very one-dimensional portrait of people going to war.

“It plays much more in the relationships that are within a family and the various characters. And we know, at the end of this, there might be a battle in some place called Hastings…”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.