Festive fun returns to this West End venue.

Cranside Kitchen's Winter Village is returning in 2022 which will see the Finnieston venue transformed into a magical winter experience.

Opening its doors from Thursday, November 24, through to New Years Eve, Glasgow’s biggest Winter Village will offer a huge selection of independent street food vendors, drinks and top notch entertainment including live music, a comedy club and festive party night.

The venue has been given a festive makeover - guests will enjoy a strong dose of hygge high, with festive garlands and frost-effect foliage, fairy lights, mini Scandi-style decorated Christmas trees and of course heater stands to keep that Glasgow Winter chill at bay - even the Giant Christmas Tree is back for 2022 to create and capture your most magical ‘instagrammable moment’ with family and loved ones.

Cranside Winter Village returns this Christmas.

For an unforgettable experience, guests can hire one of Cranside's Swedish Forest Chalets - bespoke private huts for up to 6 guests where you can bask in a luxurious haven with comfy seating and warm rugs while clinking glasses of champagne in celebration.

There is also the private Kopparberg Ski Gondola, a capsule which seats six people and has been customised with fresh upholstery and subtle lighting for warmth and comfort - and hot cider on tap.

Foodies can still enjoy a choice of up to seven restaurants available on the Cranside app including Romanos, Halloumi, and asian street food brand XI'AN, and two new festive inspired food market stalls offering Hog Roasts every weekend, Bratwurst and Gluhwein. Fire up the grill for 2022 with Smokey Goodness, who will offer Glasgow's first Winter BBQ serving meaty, steak, wings, burgers and grilled vegetables.

Throughout the festive season Cranside Winter Village Stage will host a variety of live entertainment with resident DJs playing disco and club classics every weekend as well as Christmas comedy night and party nights open until 2am.

The rooftop Cocktail and Whisky Bar, World Cup screenings as well as comedy nights throughout December are new for 2022.

The Hygge Lounge will also offer an enclosed space and a cosy atmosphere, fully undercover for a sheltered night out with heaters and blankets to keep you snug.