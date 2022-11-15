World Cup: Merchant City venue to host fanzone - with huge screens, food and drinks

Good news for World Cup fans.

Festival Village: Merchant City is back with a World Cup fanzone, fire pits, and a new festive menu.

Back with a new menu on Thursday, Festival Village is making the most of the winter World Cup - opening the ultimate World Cup fanzone across November and December.

The space will allow fans to watch every World Cup game live together on huge screens, soaking up the atmosphere with other supporters.

The World Cup will be on show.

Fans can also enjoy drinks from the bar, as well as Greek street food from returning local street food connoisseurs Feta.

During the World Cup, Festival Village will introduce Fanzone beer buckets: iced buckets of 5 après-ski style Jubel beers for just £20.

The Churros Van will also be opening up alongside Feta for Festival Village’s opening weekend, with hot churros available on site throughout the festive period.

December will see the arrival of a huge Christmas tree centerpiece erected inside the beer garden.

Across the festive period the alfresco drinking spot is offering their ‘Christmas in Style’ packages: warming street food from Feta and The Churros Van, four festive drinks, a stick of marshmallows to toast on the fire pits – and your very own Santa hat to really get into the Christmas spirit – all for £30 per person.

The venue has recently introduced a new booking system in collaboration with Design My Night, so visitors can book themselves a table for Christmas or the World Cup online.

Festival Village will also be accepting walk-ins for the World Cup.