Qualifying matches for the WWE Elimination Chamber are set to continue tonight on WWE Raw.

Rey Mysterio is set to take on Logan Paul, while Lyra Valkyrie takes on former WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley.

Here’s your preview for tonight’s show, what time it’s on in the UK and what the next WWE Premium Live Event is.

The latest episode of WWE Raw is set to take place tonight, with the show taking place in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after an eventful week for the company.

The Road to Wrestlemania continues as Jey Uso, the men’s 2025 Royal Rumble winner, has yet to declare who he wants to face at Wrestlemania this year. Though many online think that he is set to take on Gunther once again, we still have one last Premium Live Event to consider before the final match card is set.

John Cena, who won’t be seen until Elimination Chamber in March due to filming commitments, still seems to be the favourite to take on Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals, but with a qualifying match tonight taken place involving Logan Paul, could one of the marquee matches this year be Cena vs. Logan Paul instead?

Will Sami Zayn speak out about the attack he suffered at the hands of his friend Kevin Owens after the conclusion of last week’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match? Will Gunther continue to belittle Jey Uso and the fact that facing him at Wrestlemania isn’t worth his time?

More importantly, will CM Punk get annoyed being interrupted by Seth Rollins for another week? Here’s our WWE Raw on Netflix preview to get you ready for this evening’s episode!

What is scheduled to take place on WWE Raw on February 10 2025?

Rey Mysterio squares off against Logan Paul as one of them looks to enter the Elimination Chamber in tonight's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. | WWE

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

One week after Logan Paul’s interference cost Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee their tag team match against The New Day, the rivalry between The Legendary Luchador and The Maverick continues.

Tonight, Mysterio will battle Paul in a high-stakes Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. Who will secure their spot alongside John Cena and CM Punk in the career-altering structure?

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

The inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, faces off against five-time Women’s Champion Bayley in another Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. With Liv Morgan already in the chamber, who will join her for the chance to headline WrestleMania?

Will Kevin Owens make another surprise appearance?

All eyes will be looking towards the social media accounts of former champion Kevin Owens, who on Smackdown revealed the reason why he attacked his on again-off again friend Sami Zayn last week. Will his ‘horrible friend’ have anything to say after the attack this week - if he’s cleared to appear?

What time can I watch WWE Raw on Netflix this evening?

WWE Raw is set to air on Netflix in the UK at 1am on February 11 2025, with the entire show available to stream on-demand shortly afterwards.

When is the next WWE Premium Live Event on Netflix?

The next WWE Premium Live Event is the final one before Wrestlemania weekend - Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada on March 1 2025!

For the uninitiated, the Elimination Chamber match takes place inside a massive, steel structure resembling a cage, with four massive pods positioned around the ring, each containing one wrestler. The match begins with two competitors in the ring, while the remaining participants are locked inside the pods.

After a set period of time, one participant is released from their pod to join the action. This continues until all participants are in the ring. The match is "elimination" style, meaning competitors are eliminated when they are pinned or forced to submit.

The last wrestler remaining in the ring is declared the winner, earning a coveted opportunity to challenge for a top title at Wrestlemania.

Have any matches been announced for the WWE’s next Premium Live Event?

We are expecting two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the men and one for the women, but names have already been added to both matches. John Cena was the first to declare he’d enter the chamber during the post-Royal Rumble press conference as he believes his inclusion at Wrestlemania is ‘best for business.’

He’ll be joined by CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, who both won qualifying matches last week, in what is already shaping up to be a stacked men’s Elimination Chamber. The final three spots will be decided once again by qualifying matches with Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul, Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor set to take place before the event.

On the women’s side, former WWE Women’s Champions Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and the returning Alexa Bliss have all qualified, with matches remaining between Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green vs. Naomi, and Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez to determine the final entrants.

Who do you think will qualify for the Elimination Chamber from tonight’s qualifying matches, and who do you see in the World title matches at Wrestlemania this early into the season? Let us know your thoughts and predictions by leaving a comment below.