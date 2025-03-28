Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The WWE arrives in London for the first of two huge shows at The O2

The WWE continue their European Road to Wrestlemania tour this evening.

WWE Smackdown comes to you live from The O2 in London, as part of a double-header in the capital.

Alongside two crucial title defences ahead of Wrestlemania 41, a contract signing is set to take place between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Londoner’s - it’s finally arrived! After watching audiences across Europe take in the WWE on the Road to Wrestlemania, the superstars of the company arrive for WWE Smackdown!

Taking place at The O2 in London , WWE Smackdown is one of two huge events for the company in the capital; tonight’s must see show on Netflix is then complimented on Monday (March 31 2025) with WWE Raw, as “the Grandaddy of them all,” WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas, is a mere three weeks away.

Earlier this week in Glasgow, we saw a continuation of the feud between John Cena and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes ; Cena was once again antagonistic towards the crowd and announced should we win the title from Cody, he’s retiring and taking the belt with him.

Or, in other words, he’s taking his ball and going home after Wrestlemania 41 should he defeat The American Nightmare… though he also still has an entire year’s worth of events he promised fans he’d be there for.

But what’s in store tonight - especially as three superstars with intertwining issues with one another are set to sign their contract for a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 41? Here’s your WWE Smackdown preview for March 28 2025.

WWE Smackdown preview - March 28 2025, The O2, London

The WWE finally comes back to The O2 in London, England this evening for WWE Smackdown! | WWE

Wrestlemania 41 Contract Signing: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk under one roof

Last week's explosive confrontation between Roman Reigns , Seth Rollins , and CM Punk ignited a brawl, setting the stage for a massive WrestleMania Triple Threat Match. This Friday, the three titans return to the ring to officially sign the contract, solidifying their collision at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Will order prevail, or will more chaos erupt?

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) v Braun Strowman

LA Knight puts his United States Championship on the line against the monstrous Braun Strowman , after Strowman won a number one contenders match last week against ‘The Samoan Werewolf’ Jacob Fatu - albeit, controversially.

Can Knight overcome the sheer power of Strowman, or will a new champion be crowned in London? More importantly, will Jacob Fatu make an appearance or will tension still mount between him and his former ‘Tribal Chief,’ Solo Sikoa ?

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) v Pretty Deadly

The Street Profits , Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against the flamboyant Pretty Deadly . Having earned their shot in a hard-fought Triple Threat Match, Pretty Deadly now look to seize the gold on The Street Profits' home turf in London.

Will the champions retain, or will Pretty Deadly shock the O2 Arena?

What time is WWE Smackdown on Netflix tonight?

European fans are once again blessed with the WWE touring in our time zones, with tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown from The O2 in London streaming on Netflix from 8pm GMT - with on-demand presentations available shortly after broadcast.

Are there any last-minute tickets to attend WWE Smackdown or WWE Raw in London?

While tickets to this evening’s WWE Smackdown at The O2 in London might have sold out on Ticketmaster, there are still some tickets available on the resellers market.

StubHub currently has the bulk of the resale tickets, starting from £185 for a last-minute trip to see the superstars of the WWE this evening, while also offering tickets to the March 31 WWE Raw event from £249.

Are you heading along to either of the WWE shows at London’s The O2 over the next few days, or were you in attendance for one of the previous shows in the UK or Europe on The Road to Wrestlemania? Let us know your experiences by sharing a comment down below.