Yardworks Festival 2025: Graffiti and street art festival returns to Glasgow

SWG3 has announced the return of Yardworks Festival, Scotland’s festival of graffiti and urban arts, which has grown to become one of Europe’s biggest and best celebrations of street art and creativity.

Taking place on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May 2025, the festival will transform the venue into a vibrant hub of large-scale murals, live painting and artwork spanning walls and stacked shipping containers alongside a dedicated programme of free workshops and talks celebrating Glasgow 850—exploring the city's rich history of graffiti, street art, and hip-hop culture.

Alongside exhibitions and an atmosphere buzzing with creativity, Yardworks has become a key fixture in the global street art calendar, bringing together some of the most exciting names in graffiti, muralism, and urban art. Featuring internationally renowned artists, emerging talent, and local pioneers, the festival offers a weekend of inspiration, collaboration, and community like no other.

Today’s line-up announcement (with more to come) welcomes an internationally acclaimed selection of artists, each bringing their own distinctive style to Yardworks. Sofles (Australia) is a globally celebrated graffiti artist known for his intricate large-scale murals and viral videos Limitless and Infinite. Bacon (Canada) creates hyper-realistic murals featuring detailed animals and natural elements, showcasing a masterclass in aerosol techniques.

Zurik (Colombia/Spain) is celebrated for her WildStyle-inspired graffiti, blending intricate lettering with bold 3D effects. Nuno Viegas (Portugal) merges graffiti culture with fine art, known for his photorealistic depictions of masked figures and draped fabrics.

Also joining the lineup is Jeks (USA), a self-taught muralist recognised for his hyper-realistic monochrome and full-colour portraits. Kitsune (Belgium) brings an emotionally driven style to the festival, incorporating mythology, folklore, and nature into her vibrant murals. Peachzz (UK) creates large-scale works that blend organic textures with bold urban aesthetics, inspired by abandoned industrial spaces. Smug (Australia/Scotland), one of Scotland’s most esteemed muralists, has transformed Glasgow’s streets with hyper-realistic works such as Saint Mungo and The Swimmer.After taking a break in 2024, Mia McGregor returns with The Cube, inviting festival-goers to explore an ever-evolving, multi-dimensional graffiti installation.

Visitors of all ages will have the chance to leave their mark on an interactive graffiti wall, while those looking to push their creative limits can take part in an ambitious world record attempt, aiming to break Mr. Doodle’s 203-metre doodle record.

Yardworks Studio - Scotland’s first purpose-built home for street arts - will host a spray can upcycling workshop, giving visitors the opportunity to create their own unique artwork using repurposed cans from the festival and previous Yardworks projects. Throughout the weekend, Sunny G community radio will be broadcasting live, capturing the energy of the festival and highlighting the artists and stories behind the work.

Festival-goers can take a break to enjoy street food from some of the city’s best vendors, craft cocktails from Monkey Shoulder, and a carefully curated selection of market stalls, offering original artwork, limited-edition prints, and exclusive Yardworks merchandise.

In an exciting new development, Yardworks is now part of the world’s largest street art platform, Street Art Cities. This partnership will see a dedicated Yardworks site launched, mapping all of its public artworks and creating street art walking routes through Glasgow, giving visitors the chance to experience the city's vibrant urban art scene year-round. Street Art Cities is the biggest global street art blog, and with Gaz Mac (SWG3 Studio Director and Yardworks co-founder) sitting on its advisory panel for selecting the Best Street Artists in the World 2025, this collaboration firmly places Yardworks—and Glasgow—on the international street art map.

Gary Mackay aka Gaz Mac, SWG3 Studio Director and Yardworks co-founder, said: "Every year, Yardworks brings together an incredible mix of artists, from pioneers of the graffiti scene to fresh new talent pushing the artform forward. This year’s festival is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet, with an expanded artist lineup and new workshops that celebrate not just graffiti and street art, but the wider creative culture that surrounds it. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to SWG3 and see these incredible artists bring the venue to life once again."

Yardworks Festival is a family-friendly event, with drop-in workshops and exhibits free to access, alongside ticketed festival entry. Tickets are available from Friday 21st February at 10am here.

Tickets cost:

Adult (18+): £10 Day / £16 Weekend

Child (5-18): £5 Day / £8 Weekend

Family Ticket (2 adults + 2 kids over 5): £25 Day / £35 Weekend

Under 5s: Free