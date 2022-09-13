Yoga sessions to be held at rooftop venue - with stunning views over Glasgow

A rooftop venue in Glasgow is host yoga and journalling classes.

YOTEL Glasgow is offering free yoga and journalling classes this autumn, for the people of Glasgow as well as hotel guests.

Partnering with yoga guru Jess Mackenzie, the hotel is hosting the YO-ga sessions at its rooftop venue VEGA with panoramic, sunrise views of Glasgow.

As the seasons change, guests will be encouraged to take time for themselves and reset for autumn with a series of free classes. The tranquil one-hour sessions are suitable for all abilities and will run every Tuesday at 7.30am between Tuesday, September 20 until Tuesday, October 11.

Taking place at YOTEL Glasgow’s rooftop venue VEGA, guests will be greeted with a floor-to-ceiling panoramic window view across Glasgow as the sun rises in the city. Yoga teacher Jess will lead the class in the sunrise stretching sessions, before rounding off with a mini journalling lesson, aiming to show guests the best way to implement mindfulness and gratitude into their daily routine.

Jess said: “I can’t wait to begin our series of sunrise yoga and journalling sessions at VEGA this autumn. These wholesome, beginner-friendly yoga classes will help you prioritise your own health and happiness through movement, mindfulness and special gratitude journalling prompts.

“I've found that creating new rituals is a great way to look after our energy levels, especially as we start to ease into autumn and prepare for the fast approaching busy festive season! My classes are all about self-love, positivity and personal-growth. Growth happens when we try something new, so if you've never tried yoga or journalling, this is the perfect opportunity to put yourself first! Go ahead, book in! I'll be there to ensure you leave feeling uplifted and ready for a day full of possibility.”

Yoga mats and journalling stationery will be provided, plus VEGA also serves breakfast until 10am on weekdays for YOTEL Glasgow guests.