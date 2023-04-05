Here’s GlasgowWorld’s ultimate guide to the city during Easter

There’s a number of different events on throughout the city during this Easter and we’ve put together some of the very best attractions.

Music

Glasgow Music City Tours will return this weekend (April 8) as locals and visitors can wander through the streets of the city and find out about Glasgow’s musical past.

A number of prominent bands have played in the city who will be discussed as well as visits to some signifcant venues that play a part in the story of the city’s music scene with two available tours available to choose.

Punk-rock veterans The Damned will be entertaining their fans at the O2 Academy on April 10.

Food & Drink

If you are looking for some of the best places to grab a bite over the weekend or get a drink you won’t be short of options.

VEGA will be hosting an Easter Sunday ‘All Dayer’ at YOTEL in Glasgow

VEGA are hosting an Easter Sunday ‘All Dayer’ from noon till midnight this Sunday, April in YOTEL Glasgow.

VEGA has partnered with Rock Rose Gin to bring a line-up of non-stop DJs, spring cocktails, floral displays and party vibes to the city centre bar.

Guests can dance the day away, get competitive in VEGA’s neon bowling alley with prizes for the highest scorer of the day, strike a pose in the disco lift or sip on zesty Rock Rose Gin cocktails while toasting to the long weekend. Tickets are free, you just need to reserve here.

Revolution in Glasgow are offering customers a free shot of your choice if you take along your own egg-cup into one of their bars.

They are also having a bit of fun as they’ll be hiding 30 branded egg-cups in each of their bars - with the best egg cup hunter to be awarded with a free Easter inspired ‘Loosey Goosey’ cocktail.

If you aren’t fortunate enough to win a ‘Loosey Goosey’, along with every one purchased, scratch cards will be given out that gives you the chance of winning food, drink, festival tickets or a trip to London.

Children eat for free in the M&S cafe if adults spend £5. One free children's meal can be offered per transaction. The offer runs between the 4 April until 22 April.

M&S cafe’s across the city are also offering free Kid’s Munch deals if an adult spends a minimum of £5 from Monday-Friday. It includes a main, snack and a drink with a number of choices on offer.

Afternoon tea at the Gleneagles hotel is worth the trip up from Glasgow this easter!

The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire is the perfect spot for afternoon tea this Easter.

They have a dedicated patry team on hand to create their ‘Beatrix Potter Afternoon Tea’ - a whimsical affair set to emulate the enchanting world of Beatrix Potter books like Peter Rabbit.

The afternoon tea runs Friday - Monday this weekend from 12:30-15:30, and priced at £79 per person. Booking is essential and more information can be found via the website.

Things to do with the kids

There’s no shortage of family fun over this Easter weekend at Glasgow Fort as they have a number of events on that will keep the kids entertained.

A mini family funfair has been set up that will run until April 6 with rides being open from 11am until 7pm. If that’s not your thing, there’s also the opportunity to get involved in some Easter-themed workshops at Hobbycraft which come at the cost of £5 for the materials which are used.

Braehead shopping centre in Glasgow is opening two hours earlier than usual.

Elsewhere, at Braehead there is also a number of free workshops on throughout the holidays for the kids and grown-ups as experts shall be demonstrating the skills of origami and other arts and crafts.

The Bubble House was made famous when Kim Kardashian hired one at one of her many parties

Launching for the first time in Glasgow this weekend at Platform, adults and kids can step inside and enjoy a three hour session in a ‘bubble house’ - a large dome that blows balloons around inside - on Saturday April between 2pm and 5pm. Completely free, it’s the perfect family photo opportunity this Easter.

The Easter Egg hunt is happening at Galactic Carnival at Silverburn this weekend

Galactic Carnival in Silverburn has announced an easter egg hunt for families who visit between Friday April 7 and Sunday April 9. Easter eggs will be hidden around the space themed fairground and visitors are encouraged to hunt them down!