103 further coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 103 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 8,378 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 19 (Thursday), up from 8,275 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire now stands at 7,704 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Scotland average of 6,827.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,273 over the period, to 6,392,160.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 201 people had died in the area by August 19 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 8,058 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in East Dunbartonshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,703 people had received both jabs by August 18 (Wednesday) – 87% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.