178 further coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 178 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 39,402 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 25 (Friday), up from 39,224 on Thursday.

The cumulativerate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,232 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 31,849.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 77,306 over the period, to 20,691,123.

The UK Health Security Agency includes possible reinfections for England and Northern Ireland only, and said it is working with the devolved administrations to align definitions across the UK.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 257 people had died in the area by March 25 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 11,287 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in East Dunbartonshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,182 people had received a booster or third dose by March 24 (Thursday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 88,620 people (94%) had received two jabs by that date.