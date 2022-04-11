273 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Dunbartonshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 273 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 41,775 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 11 (Monday), up from 41,502 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 38,414 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 33,984.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 270 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – up from 269 on Friday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 11,675 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.