368 further coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 368 over the last four days, official figures show.

A total of 40,944 cases had been confirmed in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 4 (Monday), up from 40,576 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,650 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 33,254.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 142,807 over the last 24 hours, to 21,359,681.

Free tests in England were withdrawn for most people in the country on April 1, meaning the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 263 people had died in the area by April 4 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,507 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

On March 24, six deaths were removed from the Scottish figures after a change in test details meant they were no longer classed as deaths within four weeks of a positive test.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in East Dunbartonshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,393 people had received a booster or third dose by April 3 (Sunday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 88,779 people (94%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across Scotland, 73% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.