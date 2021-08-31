726 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Dunbartonshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Dunbartonshire increased by 726 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 10,238 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Dunbartonshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 31 (Tuesday), up from 9,512 on Friday.

The rate of infection in East Dunbartonshire now stands at 9,414 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Scotland average of 7,876.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,182 over the period, to 6,789,581.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the bank holiday weekend in East Dunbartonshire.

The dashboard shows 203 people had died in the area by August 31 (Tuesday) – up from 202 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 8,118 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nine in 10 people in East Dunbartonshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 79,218 people had received both jabs by August 30 (Monday) – 91% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.