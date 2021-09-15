East Dunbartonshire house prices increased slightly in July

File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. A scramble by buyers to complete before the stamp duty holiday started winding down pushed UK house prices to a record high in June, official figures show. House prices rose by 13.2% over the year to June, faster than at any point since November 2004, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Issue date: Wednesday August 18, 2021.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in East Dunbartonshire in July, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12.8% annual growth.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in July was £235,970, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across Scotland, where prices increased 2%, and East Dunbartonshire outperformed the 3.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £27,000 – putting the area 17th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where property prices increased on average by 41.7%, to £181,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Stirling gained 4.9% in value, giving an average price of £219,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in July – they increased 1.5%, to £418,612 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.9%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 12.9% annually; £245,600 averageTerraced: up 0.3% monthly; up 13.8% annually; £177,079 averageFlats: up 0.3% monthly; up 10.7% annually; £128,501 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £175,000 on their property – £19,000 more than a year ago, and £25,000 more than in July 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £281,000 on average in July – 60.8% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in East Dunbartonshire compare?

Buyers paid 33.2% more than the average price in Scotland (£177,000) in July for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £256,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £309,000 on average, and 1.3 times as much as in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in East Ayrshire (£110,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average July sale price of £1.3 million could buy 13 properties in Burnley (average £101,000).

Factfile

Average property price in July

East Dunbartonshire: £235,970Scotland:£177,166UK: £255,535

Annual growth to July

East Dunbartonshire: +12.8%Scotland: +14.6%UK: +8%

Best and worst annual growth in Scotland