Register
BREAKING
Rangers confirm 22-man Europa League squad as Dowell & Yilmaz left out
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Celtic confirm 25-man Champions League squad as 3 new signings absent

East Dunbartonshire takeaway handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

The New Wok Cuisine, a takeaway at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 75 have pass ratings and six require improvement.