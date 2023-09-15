East Dunbartonshire takeaway handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Dunbartonshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The New Wok Cuisine, a takeaway at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 75 have pass ratings and six require improvement.