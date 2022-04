Food hygiene ratings given to 28 East Dunbartonshire establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Billingtons at 114 Kirkintilloch Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 14

• Pass: Elior UK (Harper Collins) at 103 Westerhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 11

• Pass: RaceTrack/Tubbees/Subway at 23 Duntocher Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 8

• Pass: Costa at 8 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 1

• Pass: Nigiri at The Burger Bar, 44 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 16

• Pass: The Regent Brasserie at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 16

• Pass: Douglas Park Golf Club at 106 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 9

• Pass: Oriental Palace at 14 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 13

• Pass: Massimo at 3 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 6

• Pass: Sonas Cafe Bistro at Aldessan House, 3 The Clachan, Clachan Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 2

• Pass: Cafe Max (within The Leisuredrome) at The Leisuredrome, 147 Balmuildy Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 1

• Improvement Required: Gulistan Indian Restaurant at 4 Beech Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 3

• Improvement Required: The Indian Cottage/Nico's at The Indian Cottage, Unit A, 10 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch; rated on February 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Lodge St. John Kilwinning at 28 Regent Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 10

• Pass: Cadder Freestone Social Club at 5 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus 13 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Krispies at Unit 1, 100 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 9

• Pass: New Adams at 32 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 8

• Pass: Cha Cha G'z at 140a Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 1

• Pass: Dina's at Unit 4, 122 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 24

• Pass: Milngavie Fish & Chip Shop at Flat 0/1, 33 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 23

• Pass: The Station Cafe at 4 Station Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 14

• Pass: Bisley's Bites at 17 Carbeth Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 10

• Pass: Da Carlo's Chip Shop at Unit 4, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 14

• Pass: Woks Cuisine at 72 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 14

• Pass: Papa Johns at Unit 4, 100 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 15

• Improvement Required: The New Wok Cuisine at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 7

• Improvement Required: Tiffin at 15 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 14