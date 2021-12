Food hygiene ratings handed to 76 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 76 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 46 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Barn at Garscube Estate, Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: Wutong at 15 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 24

• Pass: Rasoi at Unit 1, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 22

• Pass: Cafe J J at 22 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 8

• Pass: Fantoosh Nook at 46 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 5

• Pass: Finsbay Ventures at 44 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 4

• Pass: Raffaelle's Restaurant at Raffaelles, 151 - 155 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 3

• Pass: Gavin's Mill at 3 Gavins Mill Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 2

• Pass: Taste Indian Cuisine at 27 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 27

• Pass: Cafe Torino at 2 Springfield Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 26

• Pass: Silver Birch at 8 Lochmill Holdings, Antermony Road, Milton Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 13

• Pass: The Broadcroft Hotel at Broadcroft Hotel, 3 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 13

• Pass: Nonnas Kitchen at 126 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 10

• Pass: House Of Flavours at 24 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 4

• Pass: Cairns Church Of Scotland at Cairns Church, 11 Buchanan Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 3

• Pass: Lily And Rose at 116 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 3

• Pass: Ghiloni's at 77 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 29

• Pass: The Tea Cosy at 25 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 12

• Pass: Melo at 45 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 11

• Pass: D'Nisi at 87 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 5

• Pass: Majella's at Majellas, 48 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 5

• Pass: Alessio's at 121 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 13

• Pass: Classic India at Unit 6, 5 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 13

• Pass: Kothel at 78 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 13

• Pass: Merkland Cafe at 83 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 12

• Pass: Costa at 7 Gavins Mill Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 8

• Pass: Robbie's Cafe at 77a Hillhead Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 8

• Pass: The Fells Coffee House at 2 Birdston Road, Milton Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 2

• Pass: The Village Bakers at 3 Antermony Road, Milton Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 10

• Pass: Thai Cafe at 45a Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 3

• Pass: Cafe Alba at 19 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 2

• Pass: Playtown at 30 Wellington Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 27

• Pass: Milngavie Youth Cafe at 35 Mugdock Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 21

• Pass: Cafe Barga at 8 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 19

• Pass: Vending Services Ltd at 10 Cloberfield, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 19

• Pass: Bearsden Baptist Church at 14 Roman Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 14

• Pass: The Precinct Cafe at Unit 11, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on June 14

• Pass: Balmore Catering at Balmore Golf Club, Golf Course Road, Balmore, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 13

• Improvement Required: Wheatsheaf Inn at 77 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 2

• Improvement Required: The Regent Brasserie at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

• Improvement Required: Massimo at 3 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 27

• Improvement Required: The Indian Cottage/Nico's at The Indian Cottage, Unit A, 10 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch; rated on October 9

• Improvement Required: Oriental Palace at 14 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 20

• Improvement Required: Mariana at 141 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 18

• Improvement Required: Cafe Torra at 53 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 11

• Improvement Required: Auld Skool at 9 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Kirkintilloch Rangers Supporters Club at 18 Luggiebank Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 5

• Pass: 55 Bar Grill at 128 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 25

• Pass: Caddyshack (within Bearsden Golf Club) at Bearsden Golf Club, Thorn Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 28

• Pass: The Campsie Bar at Woodhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 27

Takeaways

Plus 26 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Happy House at 131 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: Chopstix at 5 Catherine Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 29

• Pass: Hot Wok at 2 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 16

• Pass: Hook And Catch at 41 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 11

• Pass: Taste Good Wok at 17 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 11

• Pass: Subway at 53 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

• Pass: Subway at 159 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 26

• Pass: Gianni's at 140 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 27

• Pass: Olivia's at 108 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 18

• Pass: Domino's Pizza at 15a Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 13

• Pass: Romy's & Family at 159 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 13

• Pass: Paolo's at 42 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 12

• Pass: Domino's Pizza at Suite 1, 5 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 5

• Pass: Subway at Unit 1, 5 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 28

• Pass: Peking House at 17 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 25

• Pass: Sunlight at Unit 1, 100 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 19

• Pass: Michaels Super Chippy at 69 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 9

• Pass: Rainbow Take Away at 173 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 11

• Pass: Ruby Inn at 63 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 4

• Pass: Chinese Blossom at 124c Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 20

• Pass: Peony at Shop Flat 0/1, 29 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 20

• Pass: San Marco at 14 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 6

• Improvement Required: Woodhill Chinese at 20 Woodhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 7

• Improvement Required: Indian Dream at 93a Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 26

• Improvement Required: Dina's at Unit 4, 122 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 29