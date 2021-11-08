Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Dunbartonshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:48 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:49 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Nigiri, at The Burger Bar, 44 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on November 1.

And Taste Indian Cuisine, at 27 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was also given a "pass" classification on October 21.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 109 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (92%) have pass ratings and nine (8%) require improvement.