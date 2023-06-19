Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Pass: Raja Rani at 5 Kirk Lane, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 5

• Pass: Nonna's Deli & Caffe at 118 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 1

• Pass: Cawder Golf Club at Cadder Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 30

• Pass: F Pizza/ Fullbacks at Finsbay Pizza, 14 - 16 Stewart Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 25

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Shan Tandoori at 9 Carbeth Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 14

• Pass: I-Chai Express at Unit 1, 100 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 7

• Pass: Bayleaf Bistro at 3 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 30