Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Fans celebrate as late double from Scotland sinks Norway
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: Raja Rani at 5 Kirk Lane, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 5

    • Pass: Nonna's Deli & Caffe at 118 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 1

    • Pass: Cawder Golf Club at Cadder Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 30

    • Pass: F Pizza/ Fullbacks at Finsbay Pizza, 14 - 16 Stewart Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 25

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Shan Tandoori at 9 Carbeth Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 14

    • Pass: I-Chai Express at Unit 1, 100 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 7

    • Pass: Bayleaf Bistro at 3 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 30

    • Pass: Cuisine Kitchen at 3 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 23