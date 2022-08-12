Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 12 East Dunbartonshire establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Old Gatehouse at 1 Woodilee Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 1

• Pass: The Redbrae at 88 Redbrae Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 28

• Pass: Elior UK PLC (within Allander Sports Complex) at Allander Sports Complex, Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 26

• Pass: The Alba Collection At No. 40 at 40 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 21

• Pass: Cafe Creme at 14 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 20

• Pass: Costa Coffee at 3 The Regent Centre, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 19

• Pass: Sundae Nights at 23 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 19

• Pass: Stewart's Catering Company (Lenzie Golf Club) at Lenzie Golf Club, 19 Crosshill Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: West Of Scotland Rugby Football Club at Rugby Club, 71 Glasgow Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 26

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Christines Sandwich Shop at Unit 4, Christines Sandwich Shop, 5 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs; rated on July 25

• Pass: Rainbow Take Away at 173 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 12