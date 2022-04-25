138 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 138 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 38,211 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 25 (Monday), up from 38,073 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,778 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,971.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Most Popular

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 228 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,955 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.