353 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 353 in the last five days, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 37,868 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 19 (Tuesday), up from 37,515 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,421 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,630.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest five-day period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 226 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 225 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 11,815 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.