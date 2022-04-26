39 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 39 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
A total of 38,250 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 26 (Tuesday), up from 38,211 on Monday.
The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,819 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 35,021.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.
The dashboard shows 229 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 228 on Monday.
It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.
They were among 11,979 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.