39 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 39 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 38,380 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 29 (Friday), up from 38,341 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 39,954 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 35,166.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 2.9 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 23.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 230 people had died in the area by April 29 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 12,058 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.