526 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 526 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 31,462 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 7 (Monday), up from 30,936 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,752 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 27,630.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 126,120 over the period, to 19,245,301.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 210 people had died in the area by March 7 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,869 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in East Renfrewshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,838 people had received a booster or third dose by March 6 (Sunday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 75,111 people (92%) had received two jabs by that date.