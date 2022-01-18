63 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 63 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 23,091 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 18 (Tuesday), up from 23,028 on Monday.

The rate of infection in East Renfrewshire now stands at 24,038 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 20,134.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,890 over the period, to 15,399,300.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 202 people had died in the area by January 18 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 10,093 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nine in 10 people in East Renfrewshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,187 people had received both jabs by January 17 (Monday) – 90% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.