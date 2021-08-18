East Renfrewshire house prices increased slightly in June

File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House prices across the UK are expected to increase by 4 percent this year, according to a property group's forecasts. Issue date: Tuesday March 9, 2021.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.6%, in East Renfrewshire in June, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 22.1% annual growth.

The average East Renfrewshire house price in June was £254,770.6664, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across Scotland, where prices increased 2.4095525%, and East Renfrewshire underperformed compared to the 4.4989563% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Renfrewshire rose by £46,000 – putting the area third among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where property prices increased on average by 51.5%, to £183,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Na h-Eileanan Siar lost 5.5% of their value, giving an average price of £124,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in East Renfrewshire in June – they increased 0.9%, to £451,664.8256 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 23.1%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.5% monthly; up 22.5% annually; £251,315.4192 averageTerraced: up 0.7% monthly; up 22.5% annually; £193,499.6338 averageFlats: up 0.3% monthly; up 19.5% annually; £133,651.2996 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Renfrewshire spent an average of £188,000 on their property – £33,000 more than a year ago, and £31,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £296,000 on average in June – 57.9% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in East Renfrewshire compare?

Buyers paid 46.5% more than the average price in Scotland (£174,000) in June for a property in East Renfrewshire. Across Scotland, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £266,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £303,000 on average, and 1.2 times as much as in East Renfrewshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in East Ayrshire (£104,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average June sale price of £1.2 million could buy 13 properties in Burnley (average £99,000).

Factfile

Average property price in June

East Renfrewshire: £254,770.6664Scotland:£173,960.9496UK: £265,668.1787

Annual growth to June

East Renfrewshire: +22.1%Scotland: +12%UK: +13.2%

Best and worst annual growth in Scotland