East Renfrewshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Peking Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Peking Village 89 - 91 Gilmour Street Eaglesham East Renfrewshire G76 0lh was given the score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 101 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (98%) have pass ratings and just two require improvement.