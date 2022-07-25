Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Zyka at Zyka Unit 12 3 Greenlaw Place Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6gr; rated on June 30
• Pass: Turban Tandoori at 2 Station Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jf; rated on June 22
• Pass: Mount Cafe at Mount Cafe 2a Burnfield Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 7qb; rated on June 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Lodge Thistle Crown at Masonic Hall 1 Main Street Neilston East Renfrewshire G78 3nn; rated on July 7
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Roll Shop at Filling Station 161 Glasgow Road Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1th; rated on July 13
• Pass: Speed Chinese Takeaway at Speed Unit 2 71 Main Street Neilston East Renfrewshire G78 3nh; rated on July 7
• Pass: Peter's Fish And Chips at Peters Fish And Chicken Bar 216 Carnwadric Road Thornliebank East Renfrewshire G46 8pf; rated on June 29
• Pass: Buon Appetito at Buon Appetito 118 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 8bg; rated on June 16