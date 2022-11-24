Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 10 East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
3 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Thomson's Coffee at Virgin Money 211 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jd; rated on November 11

    • Pass: K7X at Football Centre Rouken Glen Park Rouken Glen Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 7ug; rated on October 13

    • Pass: Monteiths at Nicol Estate Agents 1 Helena Place Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7rb; rated on October 4

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: The Overlee at The Overlee 14 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7xl; rated on November 2

    Takeaways

    Plus six ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Subway at Subway 156 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xw; rated on November 15

    • Pass: The Village Chippy at The Crofthead Cafe Ground Floor 81 - 83 Main Street Neilston East Renfrewshire G78 3nh; rated on November 10

    • Pass: Pizza & Hoagies Express at Popeyes 16 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7xl; rated on November 3

    • Pass: Marios at Marios 3 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6au; rated on November 2

    • Pass: Fromajio Philly Steaks Clarkston at 15c Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh; rated on November 1

    • Pass: Valentini's at 190 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6ue; rated on October 14