Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Renfrewshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Nigiri, at 198 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6ue was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on November 24.
And Great Wall Of China, at Choo'S Kitchen 114 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6eg was also given a "pass" classification on November 22.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 93 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 93 have pass ratings and none require improvement.