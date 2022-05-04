One more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:35 pm

The dashboard shows 231 people had died in the area by May 4 (Wednesday) – up from 230 on Tuesday.

They were among 12,108 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

    Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.