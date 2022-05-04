One more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 231 people had died in the area by May 4 (Wednesday) – up from 230 on Tuesday.

They were among 12,108 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Most Popular