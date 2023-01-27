Two more deaths recorded in East Renfrewshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Renfrewshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 323 people had died in the area by January 22 (Sunday) – up from 321 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending ​Sunday​ – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.