Two more deaths recorded in East Renfrewshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Renfrewshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 331 people had died in the area by February 19.
They were among 16,799 deaths recorded across Scotland.
Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 5 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.