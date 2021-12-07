254 further coronavirus cases in Glasgow

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Glasgow increased by 254 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 105,529 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Glasgow when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 7 (Tuesday), up from 105,275 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Glasgow now stands at 16,602 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 13,658.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,102 over the period, to 10,560,341.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Glasgow.

The dashboard shows 1,444 people had died in the area by December 7 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

They were among 9,661 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Glasgow.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Glasgow have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 422,494 people had received both jabs by December 6 (Monday) – 76% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.