Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Most Popular
• Improvement Required: Wolf Italian Street Food at 101 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Malone's at 57 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow; rated on July 14
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Atwals at 163 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on July 14
• Improvement Required: Springburn Cafe at 167 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on July 14