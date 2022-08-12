Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Improvement Required: Wolf Italian Street Food at 101 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Malone's at 57 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow; rated on July 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Improvement Required: Atwals at 163 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on July 14