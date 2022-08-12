Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:57 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Improvement Required: Wolf Italian Street Food at 101 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: Malone's at 57 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow; rated on July 14

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Atwals at 163 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on July 14

    • Improvement Required: Springburn Cafe at 167 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on July 14