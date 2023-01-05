Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Cafe Wander at Storey Basement, 110 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7
• Improvement Required: Tiffany's at 33 Glassford Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Bar 91 at 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Advertisement
• Improvement Required: Get Stuffed at 74 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on December 7