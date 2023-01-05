Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Cafe Wander at Storey Basement, 110 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7

    • Improvement Required: Tiffany's at 33 Glassford Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: Bar 91 at 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Get Stuffed at 74 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on December 7