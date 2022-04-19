Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Coffee On The Green @ Glasgow Green Cycling Centre at 1 Glasgow Green, Glasgow; rated on March 21
Most Popular
• Improvement Required: Tribeca at 51 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Tall Cranes Bar at 12 Craigton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Amros Tandoori at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21
• Improvement Required: Kadir's Fish and Chips at 1418 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on March 21
• Improvement Required: China Daddy at 971 Carntyne Road, Glasgow; rated on March 18
• Improvement Required: Wongs Panda House at 7 Murrayfield Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17