Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: Coffee On The Green @ Glasgow Green Cycling Centre at 1 Glasgow Green, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Improvement Required: Tribeca at 51 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Tall Cranes Bar at 12 Craigton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Improvement Required: Amros Tandoori at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Improvement Required: Kadir's Fish and Chips at 1418 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Improvement Required: China Daddy at 971 Carntyne Road, Glasgow; rated on March 18