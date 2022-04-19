Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:03 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

• Improvement Required: Coffee On The Green @ Glasgow Green Cycling Centre at 1 Glasgow Green, Glasgow; rated on March 21

Most Popular

    • Improvement Required: Tribeca at 51 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: Tall Cranes Bar at 12 Craigton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

    Takeaways

    Plus four ratings for takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Amros Tandoori at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

    • Improvement Required: Kadir's Fish and Chips at 1418 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on March 21

    • Improvement Required: China Daddy at 971 Carntyne Road, Glasgow; rated on March 18

    • Improvement Required: Wongs Panda House at 7 Murrayfield Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17