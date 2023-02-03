Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Celino's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 235 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on January 5.

And Amros Tandoori, a takeaway at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on January 5.