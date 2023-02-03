Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Celino's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 235 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on January 5.
And Amros Tandoori, a takeaway at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on January 5.