Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Carlton Studios Cafe, at 54 Carlton Place, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 17.
And Yummy Desserts, at 15 Barrachnie Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 17.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,331 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,182 (89%) have pass ratings and 149 (11%) require improvement.