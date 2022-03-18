Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Friday, 18th March 2022, 7:53 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Carlton Studios Cafe, at 54 Carlton Place, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 17.

And Yummy Desserts, at 15 Barrachnie Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 17.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,331 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,182 (89%) have pass ratings and 149 (11%) require improvement.