Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Santa Lucia Deli at 181 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 17
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Ali's Original at 815 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on October 17
• Improvement Required: Subway at 1087 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 17