Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Cafe Wander, at Storey Basement, 110 West George Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 25.

And Mikaku, at 45 Queen Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 25.