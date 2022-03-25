Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Scoffers, at 8 Polmadie Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 24.
And Station Wok, at 34 Merkland Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 24.
It means that of Glasgow's 720 takeaways with ratings, 595 (83%) have pass ratings and 125 (17%) require improvement.