Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Curry House, at 952 Tollcross Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on June 14.
And Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert, at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on June 14.
It means that of Glasgow's 716 takeaways with ratings, 589 (82%) have pass ratings and 127 (18%) require improvement.