Food hygiene ratings handed to 28 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 22 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Subway at Unit 32, 13a Town Centre, Glasgow; rated on July 27

• Pass: Six By Nico at 1132 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on July 26

• Pass: Asda Customer Restaurant at 1 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on July 25

• Pass: Tea-Riffic Treats at Restaurant 0/2, 95 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on July 23

• Pass: Spill The Beans at 19 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on July 22

• Pass: Cafe Tropicali at 436 Kinfauns Drive, Glasgow; rated on July 21

• Pass: Crabshakk at 1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21

• Pass: Criterion Cardonald at 2220 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on July 21

• Pass: HUG Cafe at 17 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21

• Pass: 1841 at 14 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on July 20

• Pass: Cafe Mira at 465 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20

• Pass: Stack And Still at 30 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on July 20

• Pass: Tantrum Doughnuts Ltd at 20 Minard Road, Glasgow; rated on July 19

• Pass: Willow Grove Edington Street at 40 Edington Street, Glasgow; rated on July 19

• Pass: Doner Haus at 85 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on July 15

• Pass: Sinclairs at 44 Sinclair Drive, Glasgow; rated on July 15

• Pass: 906700027684 at 5 Cresswell Lane, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Coffee And Noodles at Unit 104, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on June 30

• Pass: Joy Cakes And Coffee Shop at 920 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on May 26

• Pass: McDonalds at 167 Trongate, Glasgow; rated on March 28

• Improvement Required: Captain's Kitchen at 1145 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on June 27

• Improvement Required: Grain And Grind at 54 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Bunker at Storey Basement, 193 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on June 29

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: The Chicken Place at 23 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Improvement Required: Lemon Tree at 119 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on June 29

• Improvement Required: Madras-Cafe at 82 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on June 29

• Improvement Required: Mexita Westend at 14 Northpark Street, Glasgow; rated on June 29