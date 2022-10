Food hygiene ratings handed to 39 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 39 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Pass: Cabin Cafe at 12 Millerston Street, Glasgow; rated on October 3

• Pass: Marble Global Buffet at 42 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on September 30

• Pass: Sugo Pasta at 70 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on September 30

Advertisement

• Pass: Cafe Tagoo at 262 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on September 29

• Pass: Brian Maule At Chardon D'or at 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on September 28

• Pass: Ka Pao at 26 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on September 28

• Pass: Alston Bar And Beef (Basement) at Unit 19, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Pass: Franco Manca at 93 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Pass: Atrium Coffee House at 58 Cresswell Street, Glasgow; rated on September 22

Advertisement

• Pass: Partick Duck Club at 27 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on September 22

• Pass: Ristorante Pieno at 311 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on September 22

• Pass: Smiling Coast Afro Caribbean Restaurant at 204 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on September 22

• Pass: Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant And Bar at 325 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on September 21

• Pass: G5 Fruit, Wholefoods and Deli at 158 Crown Street, Glasgow; rated on September 21

• Pass: Level X at Store 3, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on September 21

Advertisement

• Pass: Lobo at 758 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on September 21

• Pass: Baby Grand at 3 Elmbank Gardens, Glasgow; rated on September 20

• Pass: Vegan and Veg Cafe at 527 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Bavaria Brauhaus at 30 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on August 25

• Pass: Big Counter at 76 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on May 19

• Improvement Required: Gamba at 225a West George Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7

Advertisement

• Improvement Required: Levy Restaurants (SEC) at Congress Road, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Improvement Required: Linkwood Deli at Unit A, 66 Linkwood Drive, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Improvement Required: The Burger Cartel at 380 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on September 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Princess at 126 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on September 21

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: China Chef at 529 Carntyne Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5

• Pass: Tempo Tea Bar at 83 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on October 4

• Pass: Madras-Cafe at 82 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on October 3

• Pass: Maya at 62 Springboig Road, Glasgow; rated on October 3

Advertisement

• Pass: Zaffron Tandoori at 121 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on October 3

• Pass: The Glenwood Bistro at Block B Unit 12, 45 Glenwood Place, Glasgow; rated on September 30

• Pass: Millerston Cafe Ice Cream Parlour at 19 Station Road, Glasgow; rated on September 28

• Pass: Deanos Cafe at 100a Drakemire Drive, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Pass: Ruby's at 1767 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Pass: Curry House at 952 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on September 22

Advertisement

• Pass: Lees Place at 10 Broomknowes Road, Glasgow; rated on September 22

• Pass: Piece at 1056 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on September 22

• Pass: Shangri La at 1b Apsley Street, Glasgow; rated on September 21