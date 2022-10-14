Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Madha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Albion Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,351 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,177 (87%) have pass ratings and 174 (13%) require improvement.