With the increase in vacancies rising in the run up to Christmas, hospitality is a sector with some of the most vacancies.

Salary is so dependent on experience, and the type of contract you are offered. Totaljobs found that in a sample size of 7,745 people the average salary for hospitality workers in the UK is £25,000.

But which jobs are offering that?

According to Totaljobs the average salary for hospitality jobs in Glasgow is £23,000, but can range from £19,000-32,500.

Here is a snapshot of some of the most popular jobs available in Glasgow today (Wednesday):

1. - £30,000-40,000 per year, Bar and Restaurant ManagerNewtonFirst has posted a vacancy on behalf of a client that is offering a permanent managerial contract.

2. - £20,500-25,500 per year, Waiting StaffBrowns Brasserie & Bar is looking for a permanent employee to cover 25-45 hours a year, offering exciting development and career progression opportunities.

3. - £19,085-22,963 per year, Bartender and ServerSanta Lucia is offering a vacancy that exclusively includes day shifts, and a company pension.

4. - £16,000-22,000 per year, Waiting StaffThe Buttery is looking for a candidate with experience working in a similar position, offering good work/life balance with three days off per week.

5. - £10-14 per hour, Front of House StaffAtlantic Brasserie on St Vincent Place is looking for some to join their team on a full time contract.

6. - £10.50 per hour, Bar and Waiting StaffKerr Pubs Ltd has multiple contracts available with both full-time and part-time hours.

7. - £10 per hour, Bar StaffThe Avalon is newly opened and has multiple full time and part time vacancies available. They also guarantee Christmas Day and Hogmanay off.

8. - £10 per hour, Bar StaffMonteith’s Bar & Bistro. This family run business located in the Southside of Glasgow is looking for a full time permanent worker to add to their team.

9. - £9-12 per hour, Boba Tea BaristaXing Fu Tang currently has a full time vacancy to join their passionate team.

10. - £9-11 per hour, Bar StaffMarmalade Skies is offering part time hours or as many as you want, depending on how busy they are.

This is just a handful of the positions available at the moment that are paying above the minimum wage. However, the national living wage changes every year.